 Skip to main content

You can buy Apple products tax-free in these eight US states for a limited time

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 16 2024 - 10:57 am PT
1 Comment

Apple has announced support for upcoming tax-free holidays across the US, some of which start as soon as July 19 while others span out through August.

During these tax-free days, you’ll be able to purchase a variety of Apple products without paying sales tax—for potential savings of hundreds of dollars. Here’s all the info.

Tax-free purchases of Macs, iPads…and in one state, the Vision Pro

When these tax-free holidays take place, Apple will make select products available for purchase with zero sales tax.

One great thing about this promotion is that you’ll be able to make purchases either in-store or online. So you can buy sales-free Apple products right from your sofa, provided you’re in a supported state.

Products supported vary state by state. If you’re in Arkansas, for example, you can buy a $3,500 Apple Vision Pro tax-free. In West Virginia, however, the only supported offering is iPad models under $500.

States with supported tax-free holidays

Here is the list of eight states offering tax-free holidays that Apple supports:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Florida
  • Massachusetts
  • Missouri
  • Ohio
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia

You can find the full list of states with their tax-free holidays, and the supported products in each state, on Apple’s website.

Are you planning to make any purchases during a sales tax holiday? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications