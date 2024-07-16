You can buy Apple products tax-free in these eight US states for a limited time

Apple has announced support for upcoming tax-free holidays across the US, some of which start as soon as July 19 while others span out through August.

During these tax-free days, you’ll be able to purchase a variety of Apple products without paying sales tax—for potential savings of hundreds of dollars. Here’s all the info.

Tax-free purchases of Macs, iPads…and in one state, the Vision Pro

When these tax-free holidays take place, Apple will make select products available for purchase with zero sales tax.

One great thing about this promotion is that you’ll be able to make purchases either in-store or online. So you can buy sales-free Apple products right from your sofa, provided you’re in a supported state.

Products supported vary state by state. If you’re in Arkansas, for example, you can buy a $3,500 Apple Vision Pro tax-free. In West Virginia, however, the only supported offering is iPad models under $500.

States with supported tax-free holidays

Here is the list of eight states offering tax-free holidays that Apple supports:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Massachusetts

Missouri

Ohio

Tennessee

West Virginia

You can find the full list of states with their tax-free holidays, and the supported products in each state, on Apple’s website.

Are you planning to make any purchases during a sales tax holiday? Let us know in the comments.