 Skip to main content

Kuo: Apple delays plans for new space-saving iPhone internal design

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 17 2024 - 6:38 am PT
2 Comments
iPhone loses sole smartphone satisfaction crown

Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple has once again delayed its plans to use new resin-coated copper (RCC) components in the iPhone. This change, which would save internal space for the iPhone, was originally rumored to occur with the iPhone 16, then delayed to the iPhone 17, and now delayed again.

In his original report last October, Kuo explained that RCC can reduce the thickness of the mainboard (i.e., it can save internal space) and make the drilling process easier because it’s fiberglass-free.

Using RCC in the iPhone, however, has been a challenge for Apple and its suppliers due to concerns about durability and fragility. That’s again said to be the reason for this latest delay.

“Due to the inability to meet Apple’s high-quality requirements, the new iPhone 17 in 2025 will not use RCC as the PCB motherboard material,” Kuo wrote in a brief update on social media today.

If Apple eventually switches the iPhone’s mainboard to resin-coated copper, it’s not a change anyone would realize in and of itself. Instead, it would free up more internal space for the iPhone’s design. Apple could then choose to make iPhones thinner or find other ways to use that added free space.

Kuo’s report today doesn’t detail whether we might see this change with the iPhone 18 in 2026 or if we’re looking at a longer-term delay.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…
iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications