iOS PlayStation Emulator ‘Gamma’ receives a series of new updates

Gamma debuted on the App Store back in May, thanks to a new App Store policy change that began to allow game emulators. Gamma is a PlayStation 1 emulator for iPhone and iPad, and it has recently received a number of updates, making the emulator a whole lot better.

Enhanced Audio setting & Multitap support

In the most recent update, the developer added a new setting for Enhanced Audio. In an email to The Verge, the developer writes that audio was improved using “using reverb and interpolation effects”. In the App Store release notes, the developer writes that this improves sound effects in games.

Gamma can also now emulate the PlayStation Multitap adapter, allowing for certain games to support up to 4 players rather than just 2.

Disc swapping, cheats, and more

In other updates over the past month, Gamma has added support for disc swapping, allowing players to easily switch between discs on games with multiple parts, without having to return to the main menu. The emulator now supports cheats, allowing you to modify or skip through your game as you please. In addition to those changes, there are now new controller skins, and the game library has new “beautiful cover art”.

This update also fixes issue with certain titles, giving users the ability to access even more games. As always, Gamma doesn’t include any games – so it’s up to the user to source their own ROMs.

Gamma is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad models running iOS 15 or later, although it does include ads. The ads can be removed with a one time purchase of Gamma Pro for $4.99.

Gamma, the PlayStation(tm) 1 emulator for iOS App Store, has been greatly updated with multiplayer, cheats, analog controls, no ads, disc swapping, beautiful game library cover art, and so much more!



Get it now:https://t.co/dBuBEKx6UB pic.twitter.com/QkmZvfVttt — zodttd (@zodttd) July 16, 2024