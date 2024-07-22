Apple Music Classical debuts new Top 100 chart for albums

Apple Music Classical, the dedicated Apple app for fans of classical music, is launching a new top 100 chart. It will showcase the top 100 classical albums, using data sources even beyond the app itself, and update the chart every week.

Top 100 available now in Apple Music Classical app

When Apple Music Classical first launched, the company promised this was “just the beginning” for fans of classical music. That was over a year ago.

Today, however, the new Top 100 chart comes as at least one new feature.

You can view the new Top 100 albums by opening the Apple Music Classical app and scrolling down slightly. There’s also a direct link available here.

The Top 100 will be updated every Monday with the latest data. And one nice feature of the chart is that it uses a broad set of data that goes beyond listening activity inside Apple Music Classical itself.

From Apple PR:

The weekly chart combines five data sources from over 165 countries to form a complete view of what’s happening in classical music: Apple Music Classical streams, Apple Music streams, iTunes downloads, iTunes song sales and Shazam tags.

Recently, Apple Music held another ‘top 100’ promotion when it counted down the best 100 albums ever. That campaign was largely a marketing effort, not an ongoing feature of the Music app. Today’s announcement, though, brings a continually updated top 100 chart to Apple Music Classical.

Are you an Apple Music Classical fan? What other features are on your wishlist? Let us know in the comments.