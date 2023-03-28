Apple Music Classical called ‘just the beginning’ at launch; Mac, iPad, and CarPlay experience coming?

Apple Music Classical officially launches today, bringing an all-new classical music experience at no additional cost for Apple Music users. To celebrate the launch, Apple has published a new press release touting the service as well as a dedicated ad on YouTube.

What’s next for Apple Music Classical?

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, explains that Apple Music Classical is meant to offer “the most premium sound experience” and the “very best classical music streaming experience.” This first version of Apple Music Classical is “just the beginning,” according to Schusser.

“We love music — that’s really what we’re all about — and classical music is foundational to music of all genres,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Apple Music Classical is a dedicated app that is great for classical experts as well as anyone who is new to classical, with the largest classical music selection in the world, the very best search and browse capabilities, the most premium sound experience with Spatial Audio, and thousands of exclusive recordings. We believe this is the very best classical music streaming experience available anywhere, and for us, this is just the beginning.”

Apple hasn’t revealed what other sort of features are coming to Apple Music Classical, but the service currently lacks dedicated apps for Mac, iPad, and CarPlay.

Elsewhere in the press release, Apple touts the powerful search capabilities of Apple Music Classical, the 24 bit/192 kHz audio quality, and the interface that is “designed for classical.” The app also offers exclusive artwork, unique curated playlists, powerful explore features, and more.

You can download Apple Music Classical on the App Store today. It’s available at no additional charge for Apple Music subscribers. Have you given the service a try yet? Let us know what you think in the comments.

