DeleteMe helps protect you and remove your data from the web

Data privacy is extremely important. At the same time, some people would be surprised at how much of their personal information someone can obtain with just a quick online search. Luckily, DeleteMe helps you remove your personal data from data brokers – and consequently from other parts of the internet.

Your personal data is all over the web

Personal data that can be found online usually comes from data brokers, which are companies that specialize in collecting personal data and organizing it in order to sell it to third parties.

Data brokers know things like your full name, age, gender, ethnicity, address, shopping habits, and even document numbers. That’s because they usually acquire this data from apps, online stores, and even credit card companies.

This data is usually sold to marketing agencies, fraud detection platforms, or even people search websites where anyone can run a background check on a specific person.

Protect yourself and your privacy with DeleteMe

There are a few ways to protect your personal data online. Some platforms let you send requests to remove your data, but doing so for every website you come across would take forever – not to mention that the data could eventually be collected and sold again in the future.

You can also rely on privacy-focused web browsers, but you would still be susceptible to providing data to other apps.

That’s where DeleteMe comes in. With DeleteMe, you don’t have to worry about manually removing your personal data over the web. The platform takes care of everything to ensure that all your data is protected and not available online. It has removed more than 100 million personal listings since 2010, saving its users more than 20,000 hours of effort.

DeleteMe removes data from more than 750 websites, and you can see a list of all of them here. But how exactly does this work?

All you have to do is sign up and send them your personal information. Experts will take care of finding everything about you on the web and start the removal process. After seven days, you’ll receive a detailed report from DeleteMe with everything they’ve found about you (you can see an example of this report here).

Some of the data found is already removed within the first week of the request, while other platforms take a bit longer – and DeleteMe keeps you updated on everything. The platform will keep searching for your data throughout the year.

Subscribe now at a discount

If you want to protect your data online, subscribe to DeleteMe’s protection plan. 9to5Mac readers can get a 20% discount on their subscription by using the code 9TO5MAC at checkout.

And don’t worry, because DeleteMe offers email, chat, and phone support if you need any help. With over 10 years in business and more than 400 positive reviews from clients, you can trust DeleteMe to remove your sensitive data from the web.

Check out the official DeleteMe website for more information.

