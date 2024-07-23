With iOS 17.1, Apple introduced a library of artwork that users can choose from to customize a playlist in Apple Music. However, it seems that the company wants to take this feature to the next level with iOS 18, soon integrating it with Apple Intelligence.

Apple Music to get new feature based on Apple Intelligence

9to5Mac has found out based on iOS 18 beta 4 code that Apple has been working on a new feature that will let users create playlist artwork for Apple Music with Apple Intelligence. Strings suggest that there will be a “Create Image” button when editing a playlist. This button will invoke Image Playground, which is part of the Apple Intelligence features.

Apple teased Image Playground at WWDC 2024. With the app, users will be able to write commands to generate new images with the help of AI. These AI-generated images can have different styles such as animation, illustration and sketch – but there’s no option to generate photorealistic images.

Most likely, Apple Music will ask the user what they want the playlist artwork to look like, and then generate a few options to choose from.

Unfortunately, the feature is still under development – and like other Apple Intelligence features, it’s not available to beta users. Apple first said that some Apple Intelligence features would be available in beta this summer, but then these references were removed from the company’s website.

A recent Bloomberg report suggested that some of the new AI features won’t arrive until 2025. Given that Apple Intelligence is still unavailable in beta 4, it seems increasingly likely that Apple will postpone its AI features to iOS 18.1 or later.

iOS 18 will be released this fall. A beta preview is now available for developers and public beta users.

