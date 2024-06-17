The iOS 18 beta 1 has brought some of the promised new changes, but it doesn’t include Siri improvements, ChatGPT access, or many of the Apple Intelligence features (though there are a few exceptions).

Apple hasn’t revealed a precise timeline for each of the new features, likely wanting to avoid making promises it can’t keep, but there are some indications of what we can expect when …

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman provides a rundown of what he expects, based on a mix of parsing remarks Apple made during WWDC, and speaking with sources involved in Apple Intelligence development.

Siri improvements – some soon, most next year

The major Siri improvements will of course be delivered through Apple Intelligence, but Gurman says that there are some features we can expect to see ahead of this.

The version of Siri that launches this year with iOS 18 will still have some new bells and whistles. It will boast a slick new interface and be able to carry on a more natural conversation. Siri also will better understand users — even when they misspeak — and have greater knowledge of Apple products. And there’s an enhanced Type to Siri option for entering queries by text rather than speaking them.

But the really major things, turning Siri into a truly intelligent assistant, won’t be arriving until 2025.

This includes what is arguably the biggest improvement: Siri’s ability to access your personal information on your device in order to respond to very personalized requests – like the example Apple demo’d during the keynote.

A person asks a question about when her mom’s flight is landing, and Siri figures it out based on previous text conversations and emails. Siri also could pull up a podcast sent by a spouse last week or access a document emailed by your colleague earlier that day.

Interaction with apps also won’t be arriving until next year. When it does, Siri will be able to respond to requests like finding the photo you took of Sarah last last wearing a red jacket, making a square crop, and sending it to her.

The same will be true of on-screen awareness, which will give Siri the ability to understand context.

For example, if you’re texting with a friend about LeBron James, you’ll be able to ask, “How many points did he score last night?” and get an answer.

ChatGPT support coming this year

Gurman points to Apple language as suggesting that ChatGPT support will be coming later this year.

That’s an interesting one, as Apple positioned it as a kind of backup option – for those queries that the all-new Apple Intelligence-powered Siri can’t answer. But it was always the plan that ChatGPT (and rival chatbots to come) would deal with more general knowledge style queries.

Other features promised this year

Apple has also specifically named some other features as “coming later this year.”

Mail app categorizing mail (but not smart replies)

Home app support for robocleaners

Dragging and dropping files between Apple devices (an easier for of AirDrop)

Editing spatial video in Final Cut Pro

Expanded Mac Virtual Display mode for Vision Pro

Five simultaneous live sports streams in the Apple TV app on Vision Pro

Swift Assist, for developers

Gurman suggests that these will arrive in iOS 18.1 or 18.2, which would historically suggest some will arrive in October and the rest in December.

I previously discussed the Apple Intelligence features I’m most keen to try; what about you? Please let us know in the comments.

Image: 9to5Mac collage of images from Apple and Avinash Kumar on Unsplash