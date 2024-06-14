iOS 18 brings math and conversions support to your iPhone’s keyboard

Apple has a big focus on new math features with this year’s software updates, such as Math Notes in iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. As it turns out, Apple has also expanded calculator-like functionality in iOS 18, allowing you to do basic math and conversions in any text field, straight from the keyboard.

As spotted by Ryan Jones on Twitter, you can now enter math and conversions into a text field in iOS 18 and the suggestion bar above the keyboard will show you the answer.

You can choose to “show your work” and enter the equation and the solution into the text field. Alternatively, you can choose to show just the answer to the equation in the text field.

The feature works with basic moth, conversions for things like currencies and temperatures, and more. iOS 18 is currently available in developer beta, with a public beta expected in July, followed by a release to the general public later this year.

