Apple research lab opening, focusing on boosting quality and reliability

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 25 2024 - 3:53 am PT
2 Comments
Apple research lab opening focusing on boosting quality and reliability | iPhone with smashed back glass

A new Apple research lab is about to open in China, focusing on boosting the quality and reliability of iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision products.

The company chose the city of Shenzhen because many of its suppliers are based there, and it will be working closely with them to test new materials and production techniques …

Apple first announced plans for the lab back in March.

Apple Inc said that it is expanding in China with new applied research labs, in its latest move to tap into the country’s manufacturing and research and development prowess to produce the best products.

The US company will […] establish a new applied research lab in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, providing stronger support for employees in the region and deepening collaboration with local suppliers. 

A local report said at the time that Apple wanted to work on making its devices better able to cope with tougher conditions, from intense physical activity to extreme temperatures.

Shenzhen Daily tweeted that the lab is now about to open.

According to Cailian Press, Apple’s newly established applied research laboratory in Shenzhen is set to open. The lab will focus on reliability, quality, and materials analysis testing for products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

South China Morning Post (via Yahoo) reports that Apple COO Jeff Williams was in the city yesterday.

According to official statements from Shenzhen, Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams met on Wednesday with Meng Fanli, the city’s Communist Party secretary. Williams reportedly told Meng that Shenzhen is an important market for Apple, which intends to deepen its cooperation with the city.

Photo by Joseph Sharp on Unsplash

Comments

