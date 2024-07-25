Fortnite’s iPhone relaunch is coming soon to the EU, including on AltStore

Epic Games announced today that Fortnite is coming back to the iPhone very soon in the EU. When it does, it will arrive not only in the new Epic Games Store, but also third-party mobile stores like AltStore.

Fortnite returning to iOS in the EU only

Epic has been in a long battle with Apple over App Store fees. Fortnite was removed from the App Store all the way back in 2020 over policy violations. Epic responded by suing Apple, and it’s been a whole mess since then.

The company previously shared it was working on creating its own app store where Fortnite would be offered. Though third-party app stores aren’t available on iPhones in the US, they are now in the EU.

Epic says that its Epic Games Store is coming soon, bringing with it Fortnite’s return to the iPhone.

Here’s Epic’s announcement:

Fortnite will be returning to iOS in the European Union soon, and the Epic Games Store will be coming to Android worldwide and iOS in the European Union bringing all developers great terms: a store fee of 12% for payments we process, and 0% on third party payments.

No specific date was given other than the ambiguous ‘soon,’ but hopefully we’ll see these releases in the weeks ahead.

Epic will offer Fortnite in third-party stores like AltStore

The other interesting piece of news in today’s announcement is that Fortnite, alongside other mobile titles from Epic, will be coming to other third-party app stores too.

The company will bring its games to AltStore in the EU, and says it expects to have announcements later for at least two more third-party stores it will support.

At the same time, Epic noted:

we will be ending distribution partnerships with mobile stores that serve as rent collectors without competing robustly and serving all developers fairly, even if those stores offer us a special deal for our own games.

On that note, Fortnite and other Epic games are being pulled from the Samsung Galaxy Store “in protest of Samsung’s anticompetitive decision to block side-loading by default on Samsung Android devices.”

Are you excited about Fortnite’s return in the EU? Let us know in the comments.