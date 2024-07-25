 Skip to main content

SearchGPT, the long anticipated OpenAI search engine, launches today with waitlist

SearchGPT

OpenAI is officially entering the search business. SearchGPT, a new search engine with the smarts of ChatGPT, is launching today as a ‘prototype’ in private access.

The smarts of ChatGPT in a dedicated search engine

SearchGPT is OpenAI’s take on a search engine, but the company says the best features of this ‘prototype’ will eventually be integrated into ChatGPT itself. Great news for the upcoming ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.

To use SearchGPT, you need to first be logged in to an OpenAI account, then you can request to join the waitlist.

Here is how OpenAI describes its new search engine:

SearchGPT will quickly and directly respond to your questions with up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources. You’ll be able to ask follow-up questions, like you would in a conversation with a person, with the shared context building with each query.

SearchGPT features and design

SearchGPT is powered by the foundation of OpenAI’s GPT-4 class of models. The interface for SearchGPT looks clean and clear, and will seem especially familiar to users who are well acquainted with ChatGPT.

SearchGPT example
An example search using SearchGPT

Like ChatGPT, SearchGPT allows you to not just submit one-off search queries, but also refine those queries with follow-ups to help you get the best information possible.

If you’re hoping to use SearchGPT soon, be sure to join the waitlist ASAP. OpenAI told The Verge that it is only admitting 10,000 users in the initial launch wave.

Are you interested in trying SearchGPT? Let us know in the comments.

