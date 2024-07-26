 Skip to main content

Ahead of Apple Intelligence launch, Apple agrees to AI safety guidelines established by Biden administration

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Jul 26 2024 - 3:10 am PT
0 Comments
Apple Intelligence | OpenAI ChatGPT | Google Gemini

Apple has joined other tech giants like OpenAI, Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft in agreeing to a set of voluntary AI safety rules established by the Biden administration (via Bloomberg).

The safeguards are a first step in the US government having oversight of how artificial intelligence technology develops. Apple’s cooperation comes ahead of the launch of its suite of Apple Intelligence features, starting with iOS 18 this fall.

Apple Intelligence is not yet available in the beta channels for iOS 18, iPadOS 18 or macOS Sequoia. However, the company has pledged for some Apple Intelligence features to be available in beta soon, with the first set of features launching to customers by the end of the year.

Other improvements, like an overhaul to Siri taking advantage of in-app actions and personal context, are expected to roll out in the spring of 2025.

Apple Intelligence will be supported by iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and is expected to include all iPhone 16 models launching this fall. For Mac and iPad platforms, if your device runs on an Apple Silicon chip, it will support Apple Intelligence.

The administrations safety rules outline commitments for the companies to test behavior of AI systems, ensuring they do not exhibit discriminatory tendencies or have national security concerns. The results of conducted tests must be shared with governments and academia for peer review.

At least for now, the White House AI guidelines are not enforceable in law. Congress has yet to pass a bill for formal AI regulation, but these tech companies are agreeing voluntarily in good faith.

Apple Intelligence will include features like proofreading and writing tools, priority notifications, emoji and photo image generation, and a more intelligent Siri based on a semantic index of personal information on your device. Apple Intelligence functionality is powered by a combination of on-device models, and private cloud server processing running on Apple’s servers.

Apple is also integrating third-party AI providers into its operating systems, starting with ChatGPT this fall.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18
Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications