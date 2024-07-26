Friday’s roundup of the absolute best deals on Apple gear and compatible accessories is now ready and waiting down below. First up, we have nearly $100 in savings and new all-time lows on Apple’s latest M2 iPad Air models with pricing starting lower than it ever has at $530. Then we have a very interesting deal on the M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM at $200 off the going rate for a total at $1,099 joined by offers on Apple Pencil 2, this 15W Qi2 car mount charger, Satechi’s wonderful Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Stand, and more. Everything is waiting down below.

Best prices ever hit Apple’s M2 iPad Air at nearly $100 off

Okay folks, this deal might not last long, but we are now tracking the best price ever on the most affordable point of entry to the new M2 iPad Air lineup. Amazon just knocked the price of the 128GB 11-inch M2 iPad Air in Space Gray down to $529.99 shipped. While the other colors are starting at $550 lows, this Space Gray model is now $69 off to deliver the best price we have tracked since release and a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details and some all-time lows on the 13-inch model at $99 off.

You’ll find discounted pricing across every configuration waiting down below. Just be sure to draw your attention to the 128GB and 256GB 13-inch models that have now hit new all-time lows at $99 off the going rate starting from $700 shipped.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple’s M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM just dropped $200, now at $1,099

We have an interesting deal on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air today courtesy of a configuration from the trusted folks over at B&H. While we did see the 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM, the 10-core GPU, and a 512GB SSD drop to the $1,249 all-time low for Prime Day (now at $1,299), B&H is offering this same machine but with the 256GB of storage for $1,099 shippedtoday. This configuration isn’t available on Amazon, but if you customize your order before checkout on the Apple site with these specs – 16GB of RAM, the 10-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD – you would have to pay $1,299. Again, we did see a $250 price drop on the 512GB variant for Prime Day, but today’s deal is effectively the most affordable way to score a 16GB M3 MacBook Air, coming in at $150 under the aforementioned Prime Day offer.

While the 256GB of storage might not seem all that great, it’s really the RAM upgrade most folks seem to be after. You could score the entry-level 8GB model for $999 right now with the same 256GB of storage, but the 512GB upgrade is on sale for $1,199, or $100 more than today’s lead deal.

Current-gen Apple Pencil 2 back at $79 Amazon low (Reg. $129), USB-C model $69

The Apple Pencil Pro has arrived on the scene and, but the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil remains in the lineup and is once again seeing a deep deal. Over at Amazon you’ll find Apple Pencil 2nd Gen at $79 shipped, down from the regular $129 price tag Apple still sells it for to deliver nearly 40% in savings and to bring it back down to the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. You will (mostly) need the new Apple Pencil Pro for use with Apple’s just announced new M4 iPad Pro or iPad Air lineup (as detailed here), but folks sticking with their current Apple tablet can score a deep deal on the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. Head below for more details.

You can also score the Apple Pencil (USB-C) on sale for $69 from the usual $79 – it will also work the the latest iPads due to the wired connectivity.

Satechi’s amazing Mac Mini/Studio Hub & Stand with SSD enclosure falls back to Prime Day price at $80 or less

ESR’s latest 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount for iPhone 15 drops to $23 Amazon low (Save 36%)

Just about all Apple Watch Series 9 configs are now $100 off once again

Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands, exclusively 25% off for 9to5 readers

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $75 (Reg. $100)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.

Full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $90 (Reg. $120)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1

Medium to large wrist sizes

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters

Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch

Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches

New low delivers $250 in savings on Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM

Joining an ongoing low on the base model 14-inch M3 Pro, Amazon is offering the elevated 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and the 1TB SSD down at $1,749 shipped right now. This is a regularly $1,999 machine seeing a solid $250 price drop and it looks like it could sell out (or jump back up in price) at any time. This is machine is a great buy at $1,799 if you need the extra storage, but with the extra $50 in savings, today’s all-time low sweetens the deal even more. Folks who can make do with the 8GB of RAM can score the M3 Pro chip laptop down at $1,599 from the usual $1,799 list.

While you can score the M3 Pro chip model at $50 less right now, that model has half the internal storage as today’s featured deal. You could also otherwise drop down to the 8GB variant of the base M3 to land a new MacBook at $1,399, or $200 off the list price.

Grab yourself, the kids, or grandma Apple’s current iPad 10 while it’s back at $300 in all colors

