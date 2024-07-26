For All Mankind’s creator reveals plans for Apple TV+ spinoff series, Star City

San Diego Comic-Con is happening now, and Apple TV+ fans are expectantly awaiting tomorrow’s Silo season 2 release date reveal. Elsewhere at the conference, though, another anticipated TV+ project has just received new details. Ronald D. Moore, creator of For All Mankind, has revealed plans for the series’ forthcoming spinoff: Star City.

Steve Weintraub of Collider caught up with Moore during Comic-Con and has outlined the new Star City details that were shared.

Star City will focus on the space race from the perspective of the Soviet space program. In For All Mankind’s alternate history, the Soviet Union was the first nation to put a man on the moon.

Here’s an overview of what Moore revealed about the new series:

Star City is expected to debut after For All Mankind season 5, which is shooting now

Expect espionage to play heavily into the series, due to the KGB’s heavy involvement in Russia’s space program

A multi-season arc has already been planned

Time jumps are definitely going to be an element of the show

The show is currently still being written

It’s not finalized how Star City will handle the language barrier, but Moore says they’re “probably not” going to shoot everything in Russian

In many ways Star City seems set to follow a similar path to For All Mankind, but the espionage angle sounds especially interesting. The first season of For All Mankind struggled with pacing issues, so adding a fresh source of action and intrigue sounds great.

Here is Apple’s official summary for Star City:

A robust expansion of the “For All Mankind” universe, “Star City” is a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.

Are you interested in watching Star City? Let us know in the comments.