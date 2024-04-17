‘For All Mankind’ season 5 and new spinoff series ‘Star City’ coming to Apple TV+

Double good news for fans of the hit sci-fi series “For All Mankind” on Apple TV+. The alt-history space race drama is returning for a fifth season, and a new spinoff series dubbed “Star City” has been announced.

“For All Mankind” is among Apple’s original series that debuted on day one of the service. Like “The Morning Show,” the series has yet to reach its finale, although “For All Mankind” is one season ahead of the other day one original series.

As for that new spinoff series, “Star City,” here’s how Apple describes the upcoming show:

A robust expansion of the “For All Mankind” universe, “Star City” is a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.

What a time to be alive. The “For All Mankind” storyline continues, and the imaginary universe of a space race that never stopped is expanding. If you’re wondering when “For All Mankind” season five will arrive or which show will premiere first, well, so are we for now.

Of course, there’s another hit Apple TV+ series that could use either a new season or a proper spinoff… no word yet on the fate of the Ted Lasso universe, although how cool would a Jason Sudeikis role in “For All Mankind” be?