It’s been an exciting couple of weeks for Apple TV+ news. Apple’s first summer blockbuster debuted its teaser trailer; Sunny became the best-reviewed TV+ series of the year and Fancy Dance the best-reviewed movie; finally, the critically acclaimed Slow Horses got a season 4 release date, with Severance season 2 following suit.

Now, Apple has announced that fan favorite Silo will be coming to San Diego’s Comic-Con later this month, with an announcement of season 2’s release date expected.

Comic-Con panel with stars and creator will provide season 2 sneak peek

On Saturday, July 27, Apple TV+ will hold a Silo panel at Comic-Con featuring series stars Rebecca Ferguson and Common, plus Silo’s showrunner and creator, Graham Yost.

The panel discussion is expected to focus, at least in part, on the highly anticipated second season of the show.

Per Chris McPherson at Collider:

The panel…promises to offer a sneak peek into the highly anticipated second season of the hit series. Attendees can also expect surprise special guests to join the conversation.

Not long ago news came that plans were in the works for a total of four seasons of Silo, and that season 2 had already finished shooting.

Apple teased the new season during its TV+ sizzle reel at the start of WWDC last month, leading to anticipation of a release date coming soon.

Comic-Con appears set to be the forum where that season 2 release date will finally be shared.

A fall debut is what many of us are hoping for, but with the recent Severance announcement for 2025, it’s possible the wait will be longer than expected.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Silo? Let us know in the comments.