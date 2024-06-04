One of the biggest hits on Apple TV+ has been Silo, a dystopian sci-fi series that debuted last summer and at one point tracked as the top show in all of streaming.

Back during season one’s run, before its finale aired Apple confirmed a renewal of Silo for a second season. Now, we have some exciting news about the latest status of season two and the plan for future seasons beyond that.

Plans for Silo season 2 and beyond

During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Silo star Rebecca Ferguson dropped some exciting news about the show’s future:

I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is…To be honest, I don’t think it’s a secret. The books are the books. It’s three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. So I believe, unless any Apple person is gonna jump on, I think we’re absolutely fine with saying Season 1, we’ve done. Season 2 is shot and coming out, and we’re now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end.

With this one quote, Ferguson shared a number of key details about Silo’s future:

Season 2 is fully shot already , which indicates it may be released before the end of 2024

, which indicates it may be released The full arc of the story is expected to last four seasons total , with the show ending after season 4

, with the show ending after season 4 Despite that larger plan, additional seasons beyond season 2 have not yet been greenlit

Assuming they do happen, seasons 3 and 4 would likely shoot simultaneously or back-to-back

On that last point, Ferguson expounds the reasoning by saying:

the point would be to give the people what they want to get so we don’t have too much of a gap

In other words, because of the success of Silo, Apple and the show’s creative team want to capitalize on its success and minimize the long waits between additional seasons. Sounds great to me.

9to5Mac’s Take

Silo has been one of Apple’s biggest hits, and since it’s based on an existing book trilogy, planning ahead for the development of seasons 3 and 4 makes a lot of sense. I’m hopeful, too, that since season 2 has already finished shooting, we’ll get a fall release date for the next chapter of the series.