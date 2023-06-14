Apple TV+ renews ‘Silo’ for season two, its most popular drama series to date

Apple today announced a season two renewal for its sci-fi series ‘Silo‘, based on the book series by Hugh Howey. (Unofficially, production on season two has been underway for some time already.)

Silo has become Apple’s most popular drama series yet. In a statement, Apple head of programming Matt Cherniss touted the fact that viewership only continues to climb as the episodes roll out each week.

Silo is based on the book series by Hugh Howey, comprised of three novels ‘Wool’, ‘Shift’ and ‘Dust’. In total, season one of the TV show covers about half of the first book ‘Wool’.

The plotting for season two of the show is less clear. Narratively, it may fuse parts of the second book with the rest of the ‘Wool’ story.

This Friday, the eighth episode of Silo premieres on the streamer. The season one finale airs June 30. Silo has been well received by critics and audiences alike, achieving an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

