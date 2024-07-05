The first Apple TV+ summer blockbuster, Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film, is titled ’F1’

Ever since getting into original film production, Apple’s focus with Apple TV+ has been set on award-contending titles. Oscar bait like Killers of the Flower Moon, CODA, Napoleon, and its new best-reviewed movie yet.

But for years, the company has been working on a different kind of project: a feel-good summer release with a massive budget that’s designed to be a crowd pleaser. That film, Apple’s first ever attempt at a summer blockbuster, now has a title and poster.

Apple’s Formula 1 film is simply called ‘F1’

Sometimes simple is better. Sometimes it’s not. In any case, Apple has decided to take the route of simplicity with its long in the works Formula 1 film, naming it simply ‘F1.’

F1 recently scored a summer 2025 release date. It will debut in theaters in the US on June 27, 2025, with a global premiere two days earlier on June 25.

Now, alongside the film’s title, its first poster has debuted. A sneak peek at the film will also be shown during this Sunday’s F1 British Grand Prix.

F1 is a new kind of film for Apple, with new expectations

All the way back in early 2022, Apple reportedly closed a deal to produce a film based on Formula 1, with Brad Pitt attached to star. Since then, the company brought on director Joseph Kosinski to helm the project. Kosinski also directed one of the biggest summer blockbusters of late, Top Gun: Maverick.

With a big-name director and star attached, and a budget that’s been rumored to hover around a massive $250 million, Apple’s Formula 1 film has had a unique set of expectations set on its shoulders. Now, with its summer release date and the marketing machine starting a full year ahead of release, Apple is positioning F1 as a true summer blockbuster.

What does that mean? Not only that it will be a different kind of film than its Oscar-focused titles, but also that Apple expects F1 to actually become a hit at the box office. Perhaps this is part of a new strategic shift.

Although Apple has released its other notable films in theaters first before they came to TV+, F1 seems set to be the first title that is truly being treated as a potential box office hit.

It will be interesting to see how F1 might blaze new trails for Apple’s film marketing over the coming year. It’s also likely that the box office expectations on F1 will mean it doesn’t arrive on Apple TV+ until after a lengthy theatrical run.