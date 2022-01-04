Apple TV+ set to produce Formula One racing movie starring Brad Pitt

Deadline reports that Apple is near to closing a deal for a racing film starring Brad Pitt. It’s unclear if Formula One will be officially involved in the project, although esteemed British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton is attached.

The publication says the package is in the $130 million range, an enormous figure that has somehow become the norm for top movie deals of late as streamers fight out for top content.

The news marks Apple’s second partnership with Brad Pitt. The Hollywood star is already attached to another big-budget Apple TV+ feature deal, that will see Brad Pitt and George Clooney as lone-wolf fixers.

For the racing film, Deadline says the film will show Pitt as a retired racer who decides to coach a younger driver to victory, for a final attempt at glory. The movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, director of the upcoming Top Gun film.

Apple Original Films has racked up at least a dozen high-profile commissions over the last year or so, as Apple TV+ ramps up its original content in pipeline. One of the most prestigious — and most expensive — Apple movies is Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio, likely set to premiere later this year.

