You’re probably familiar with Shazam, an Apple-owned app that lets you find out the name of a song playing near you. However, TikTok wants to take this experience to the next level by introducing a Shazam-like feature that lets users find songs by singing them.

TikTok’s new ‘Sound Search’ feature identifies hummed songs

The company has been working on a new feature called “Sound Search,” which lets you find a song by singing it, humming it, or simply playing it. Since TikTok is a video-focused platform, the app will also show popular videos with the identified song.

Interestingly, although TikTok told TechCrunch that the tool was created specifically to find songs, it seems that it can also find some popular sounds and memes.

However, in our testing we found that the tool was able to detect TikTok sounds/memes like the popular “Oh my gosh, she’s bald. She’s bald, and she’s torturing people who have hair!” sound lifted from an episode of “Totally Spies” and the “Nobody’s gonna know” sound created by a TikTok user.

The feature can be accessed by tapping the microphone icon in the Search Tab of the TikTok app. Unfortunately, the company says that Sound Search is currently only available to a small group of users. There are no details on which regions TikTok users already have access to Sound Search.

Although Apple’s Shazam is not able to identify hummed songs, an update last year introduced the ability to identify songs playing in apps such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

The TikTok app is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 12 or later. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed to get access to the new features.

