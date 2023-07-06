 Skip to main content

Apple updates Shazam with song recognition in TikTok and YouTube

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 6 2023 - 9:50 am PT
iOS 16.3 adds new animation for when you ask Siri to identify a song with Shazam

Ever want to look up or tag a song you discovered in another app? Apple just dropped an update to Shazam that makes this possible.

Starting today, Shazam can now identify music playing in other apps including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

“Simply open Shazam, tap the blue button, and switch back to the app you were using,” reads the instructions in the app’s release notes.

The feature should be useful for more than just identifying what song is playing in another app. Tagging a song can automatically add it to your Shazam playlist, and the app keeps a log of what you’ve tagged previously.

Since buying Shazam, Apple has integrated music recognition directly in Control Center on iOS for super fast access to song tagging.

The standalone Shazam app is still useful for viewing your tag history, managing your Shazam playlist, and now tagging songs in other apps.

Shazam is available for free on the App Store. Version 15.36 adds today’s new features.

