Apple-owned Shazam updated with in-depth concert and tour information

Apple-owned Shazam is rolling out a handful of new features centered around concerts. With the latest version of the Shazam app for iOS, users can “explore upcoming live music shows” thanks to integration with Bandsintown. Apple and Shazam also tout that this new feature will help increase exposure for artists.

With Bandsintown integration, Shazam will now show you concert information and ticket information when you search for a song or Shazam a song. Here are the details on how this feature will work:

By simply Shazaming a song, searching for it in the Shazam app or on the Shazam website, users can find concert information and tickets on sale for upcoming shows nearby. They can also launch a Shazam Artist page to explore dates, times and locations of upcoming live shows, tap on any concert to view additional tour information, share show details, and add events to their calendar. The entire experience is seamless and secure.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, explained in a statement that this new feature comes just in time for the “reemergence of live music” following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shazam has a long history of innovation in music discovery and connecting artists and fans,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “With the reemergence of live music, we’re excited to give Shazam users access to concerts and bring even more discoverability to artists.”

The new concert features in Shazam are powered by Bandsintown, which is a powerful platform that aggregates concert and performance information. Bandsintown serves over 68 million users and over 560,000 artists, managers, labels, and booking agents.

The new concert features are rolling out today in the Shazam applications for iOS and Android, as well as via the Shazam website. Artists can make their tour information available to Shazam using Bandsintown For Artists.

