Shazam, which is owned by Apple, was fully integrated into the iPhone and iPad last year with iOS 14.2, which introduced a new toggle to identify songs right from the Control Center. Now with iOS 14.6, Apple has expanded that integration and turned it into an App Clip packed with information about the song.

With the previous integration, the user was redirected to the Shazam website once they tapped the Control Center toggle to identify the song. Now that experience has become more like that of a native app thanks to a new Shazam App Clip that comes with iOS 14.6.

For those unfamiliar, an App Clip is a small part of an app that is quickly downloaded to the device so that the user can experience the app and interact with it without having to download the full version from the App Store. This feature has been available for developers since the introduction of iOS 14 and now Apple is adopting it in its own apps.

The process for identifying songs using Shazam remains the same. All you need to do is access the Control Center and tap the Shazam icon (you can add it there through the iOS Settings app). Now, instead of getting a notification that redirects you to a website, you will see the song details through Shazam’s Clip App.

From there, the user can easily share the song through other apps, access the lyrics, play it on Apple Music, and more. There’s also an option to download the full version of Shazam right from the App Clip.

iOS 14.6 is currently only available to developers and users who are part of the Apple Beta Software Program. The update is expected to become available to the public in the coming days.

