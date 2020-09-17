What’s new in iOS 14.2 beta 1? Revamped media controls, ‘People Detection,’ more

Apple today released iOS 14.2 beta to developers with Shazam integration in the Control Center, but we have now found some other new features and changes that were included in the update. iOS 14.2 also brings revamped media controls with content suggestions and also a new People Detection option.

As we previously reported here, one of the most notable changes in the iOS 14.2 beta is the addition of a new Shazam toggle built into the Control Center. With just a tap, users can easily identify songs anywhere without even installing the Shazam app.

To add the new Shazam music recognition toggle to Control Center, first make sure you’re running the developer beta of iOS 14.2, which is rolling out today. Then, open the Settings app, choose “Control Center,” then look for Shazam beneath the “More Controls” header. You can then add the Shazam toggle and rearrange it as you see fit.

However, the Shazam toggle is only part of the story, as Apple has also revamped the media controls in the Control Center with iOS 14.2. It’s now easier to see and control all your AirPlay-enabled speakers and TVs with just a glance.

The media controls in the Control Center now feature content suggestions when nothing is being played. If you’re listening to a podcast, once the episode ends you’ll see more suggestions right in the Control Center, and you can reproduce them from there.

When you tap the AirPlay button within an app such as Apple Music, the menu is now shown as a popover instead of filling the entire screen.

Another interesting feature included with iOS 14.2 is a new “People Detection” option in the Magnifier app, which is available as an accessibility tool that uses the device’s camera to help people with vision problems.

Once this new option is enabled, the Magnifier app uses augmented reality to show the distance between you and other people.

For those who love small details, the Watch app icon has been slightly updated with the recently announced Solo Loop band. Previously, the icon featured an Apple Watch with a traditional sport band.

It’s also important to keep in mind that watchOS 7.1 beta doesn’t have some of the new watch faces introduced with the public release of watchOS 7 this week. If you want to keep the new watch faces, you should wait until the next watchOS 7.1 beta.

Apple hasn’t mentioned when iOS 14.2 will be available to the public, but we assume it will take some time considering that not even iOS 14.1 has been announced so far.

If you spot any other changes in iOS 14.2 beta or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: