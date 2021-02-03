Shazam app for iPhone and iPad updated with iOS 14 home screen widgets

Following a major interface overhaul in December last year, Apple today updated the Shazam app for iPhone and iPad with home screen widgets for iOS 14. The new widgets let users have quick access to the latest songs identified by the app.

Version 14.4 of the Shazam app for iOS, which was released today on the App Store, adds three home screen widgets for iPhone and iPad users. All three widgets show the songs you recently discovered with Shazam, as mentioned in the release notes.

Add Shazam’s widget to your Home Screen and you’ll see your recent song history at a glance, or be able to Shazam in an instant!

While the smaller widget shows only the last song found through the Shazam app, the medium and large widgets can show up to four discovered songs. By tapping the widget, the user is redirected to a page with more details about the song, which includes other songs by the same artist, videoclips, and integration with Apple Music.

Apple has been improving Shazam since the company acquired the platform in 2018 for $400 million. After integrating the music recognition service in the Control Center of the iPhone and iPad with iOS 14.2, Apple launched a new web version of Shazam with song identification for the first time.

Shazam is available for free on the App Store. Although the app works with iOS 12 or later, iOS 14 is required for using the new Home Screen widgets.

