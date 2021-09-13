Apple announces Shazam has been used more than 1 billion times from Control Center

Apple-owned music recognition service Shazam today announced that users have recognized more than 1 billion songs using the Music Recognition feature from Control Center in iOS.

1 billion uses for something that was only introduced with iOS 14.2 last fall is an impressive figure. Apple said the most Shazamed track was “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars, followed by “Astronaut in the Ocean” by Masked Wolf.

Music Recognition allows users to easily Shazam music they are listening to on their iPhone, listening to audio from any app. It is not available in the default set of Control Center controls. Users can add the button by customizing Control Center via the Settings app. The fact it is not available by default makes the 1 billion recognitions stat even more impressive.

With iOS 15, Apple is enhancing the Control Center integration further. You are now able to see a history of recently recognized songs by long-pressing on the tile. Also new in iOS 15, the ShazamKit developer framework will let third-party apps offer music matching functionality inside their apps. Apple is also using Shazam technology to improve music licensing royalties for DJ mixes in Apple Music.

In June, Apple announced that Shazam had crossed the 1 billion song matches per month usage milestone. Shazam is available across iOS and Android, and there is a web presence too. Apple acquired Shazam in 2018.

