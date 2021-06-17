Shazam crosses 1 billion song matches per month milestone

Apple subsidiary Shazam has crossed the 1 billion Shazams per month milestone, the company announced on Thursday. The song recognition app has also tagged more than 50 billion songs since it first launched in 2022.

Apple acquired the company in 2018 and is slowly building Shazam discovery features deeper into its services and operating system, including a Shazam Control Center panel on iPhone a ShazamKit framework for developers in iOS 15.

Following Apple’s acquisition of the company, Shazam has continued to roll out new features across its iPhone and Android apps. You can also Shazam directly on Shazam’s website as of last year.

Apple says Dance Monkey by Tones and I remains the most Shazamed track of all time.

Apple Music VP Oliver Schusser said that Shazam helps users find great songs and helps artists get discovered:

“Shazam is synonymous with magic,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, “both for the fans getting a song recognition almost instantly, and for the artists being discovered. With 1 billion recognitions a month, Shazam is one of the most popular music apps in the world. Today’s milestones show not only people’s love for Shazam, but also the ever-growing appetite for music discovery around the world.”

Shazam’s music recognition service works by creating a digital signature of the recorded sound which is unintelligible by humans. This signature is then matched against Shazam’s vast catalog of tagged music.

With iOS 15, Apple is opening up this functionality to third-party apps via the new ShazamKit framework. Developers can take advantage of the Shazam content library or create their own custom catalogs of sounds to match against.

