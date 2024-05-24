 Skip to main content

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | May 24 2024 - 3:54 pm PT
TikTok Studio is a new platform to help creators manage their account

As TikTok increasingly invests in tools for creators, the social network announced on Friday a new TikTok Studio platform, which aims to help creators manage many aspects of their account in one place, whether on their smartphone or computer.

TikTok Studio replaces Creator Center

In a blog post, TikTok describes the new Studio as a “comprehensive creation and management platform equipped with tools creators can use to create, edit, upload, manage, and analyze” their account and performance. Although some of this analytical data can already be found in the TikTok app, Studio shows this data in a more intuitive way.

In fact, TikTok Studio also comes to replace both TikTok Creator and Creator Center. Users working with the platform can find useful analytical data to help them better target content to the right audience. Monetization options can also be found there.

But more than just showing analytical data, the new Studio platform also lets creators manage their posts and edit content with tools such as auto caption, photo editor, and autocut to polish their content.

Whether you’re a seasoned creator, a newbie debuting your first video, or a small business balancing content creation while managing a business, TikTok Studio provides free, easy-to-use creation tools and centralized operational capabilities designed to efficiently streamline content workflow.

TikTok Studio is now available through the website tiktok.com/tiktokstudio and also as a standalone beta app for Android. TikTok says that an iOS version is coming to the App Store in the next few weeks. You can learn more about the platform here.

