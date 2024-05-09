The accessibility of AI is on the rise, and with it, content platforms now have to grapple with how to handle the potential issues AI can introduce.

A new report indicates that TikTok is about to ramp up its efforts in AI transparency. It will do this by automatically labeling all AI-generated content. Or at least, the content it knows about.

Automatically identifying AI content

Starting today, and rolling out to all users globally in the weeks ahead, TikTok will automatically apply labels to AI-generated content that was created using tools like OpenAI’s DALL·E 3.

It can do this because of a key technology that companies like OpenAI support.

Aisha Malik at TechCrunch explains:

The social video platform is doing so by implementing Content Credentials, a technology from the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), which was co-founded by Microsoft and Adobe. Content Credentials attach specific metadata to content, which TikTok can then use to instantly recognize and label AI-generated content.

Content Credentials are not a foolproof method for identifying AI. Platforms that don’t attach the metadata TikTok will be looking for can continue to be uploaded and shared on TikTok without anyone knowing its origins. TikTok will still ask users to self-identify whether content is AI-generated, but that’s entirely voluntary.

The reason this move should still largely prove effective, though, is that Content Credentials are a widely supported standard by the major tech players in AI. In addition to OpenAI, Meta, and the C2PA’s co-founders Microsoft and Adobe, Google is also on board to support Content Credentials. This broad level of support should cover the vast majority of AI-generated content TikTok houses.

9to5Mac’s Take

In an age of misinformation, deepfakes, and general confusion related to human-generated and AI-generated content, this is a good move.

TikTok, for as long as it still exists, has significant power to shape policies and best practices for how a platform can manage the AI revolution. There’s surely more work that will need to be done moving forward, but this is a solid step.