Get three months free Apple TV+ when you subscribe to a streamer on Twitch

Apple and Amazon have partnered up to offer three months free Apple TV+, when you subscribe to any streamer on Twitch. The promotion kicks off on July 30, and runs through August 19.

You can sub or gift a sub to someone else, and qualify for the promotion. Separately, the Amazon Appstore is also running a promo for a three 3-months TV+ trial on compatible Fire TV sets.

As long as you sub to any streamer through Twitch from July 30 through August 19, you can redeem your three months free Apple TV+. New monthly, multi-month or gift Twitch subs count; Twitch prime subs or automatic sub renewals do not count.

New and returning Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible, but current subscribers will not be able to take advantage of the offer.

The promo code will appear in the Drops & Rewards section of your Twitch account. The codes expire on August 31, so you have to make sure to redeem before then.

If you are looking for something new to watch, here’s what’s coming to Apple TV+ in August; a new Spanish-language drama series Women in Blue, documentary Cowboy Cartel, new Matt Damon movie The Instigators, Vince Vaughn comedy Bad Monkey and more. You can learn about all 200+ Apple original TV shows and movies here.

Read the full terms and conditions of the promotional offer here.