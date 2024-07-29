 Skip to main content

MagSafe Monday: AnkerWork S600 is one of the best MagSafe products on the market

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Jul 29 2024 - 11:00 am PT
Ankerwork S600

If you’d asked me what I thought about a product that included a speaker, microphone, and MagSafe charger, I’d have thought it was a weird combination. But that is just what the AnkerWork S600 is, and it’s turned out to be a really useful product on my desk.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

What exactly is this AnkerWork S600?

The AnkerWork S600 is designed for modern remote worker communication needs. The microphone includes advanced voiceprint recognition to focus solely on your voice while blocking out background noise. The speaker on top offers easy charging on top(Qi2 15 watt), so your iPhone is always at 100%. It also delivers high-quality sound for video meetings, phone calls, or music, making it ideal for a home office.

How I am using the AnkerWork S600

Sometimes, I get sick of wearing AirPods Pro when I have days filled with meetings, but I also want something better than my laptop’s built-in microphone. That’s where the AnkerWork S600 has filled the gap. It’s really thin and compact for how good the microphone and speaker are, and since it’s also a charger, it can replace your other iPhone charging docks.

I’ve been quite impressed with the microphone so far. My dogs can get quite loud when the USPS truck drives by, and it’s done as good a job as I would have hoped to filter out the barking. With the AnkerWork app, you can create a device-stored voice fingerprint so it can understand your voice better than other sounds.

Ankerwork S600 app

Speaker-wise, it’s a 5-watt speaker, perfect for meetings and basic music playback. It includes a 16-hour battery, so it’s pretty handy to travel with if you want something for music playback and basic meeting support. It’s especially handy for a mobile meeting studio, especially if you’re an iOS-only traveler.

Ankerwork S600

Since this is MagSafe Monday, I am obviously interested in the charging aspect, and AnkerWork didn’t cheap out here. The AnkerWork S600 includes a Qi215W MagSafe charging dock on top for your iPhone with a 70° adjustable magnetic phone stand, perfect for finding the ideal angle for video meetings and movie watching in a hotel.

Wrap up on the Ankerwork S600

Ankerwork S600

I didn’t expect to like this product as much as I did. The microphone quality blew me away, and the speakers aren’t too shabby, either. It’s currently on my desk as an iPhone charger, and I frequently use it over my AirPods Pro for meetings when I am alone. I also suspect it’s one of those products I’ll also start to travel with. It’s a super useful product to have in a hotel room. It can connect to your Mac over USB-C and to your iPhone over Bluetooth.

You can buy the AnkerWork S600 from Amazon or directly from Anker.

