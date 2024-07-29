We are ready to kick off another week in Apple deals starting with a massive $500 price drop on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch models to mark the return of all-time low pricing. From there we move over to Apple’s pro-grade M4 iPad that is now up to $150 off on the 1TB models with pricing starting at $919. Then it’s the MacBook Air – we have the M2 models starting at $799 alongside just about every 15-incher at $200 off the price you’ll pay at Apple – joined by deals on chargers, the Best Buy Back to School sale, Beats earbuds, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off

While you can still score all-time lows on the 14-inch model at up to $300 off, Amazon just brought back massive price drops on Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models at $500 off. Folks looking to bring home the larger form-factor carrying Apple’s M3 Pro chip are in luck here, as both the 18GB and 36GB configurations have returned to the lowest prices we have tracked. You can now score the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB SSD and 18GB of RAM is at $1,999 shipped as well as the same model with 36GB of RAM at $2,399 shipped. Both deals are live on the Silver and Space Black models to match Amazon’s all-time low pricing. Regularly $2,499 and $2,899, you’re looking at straight up $500 cash discounts on some of the best Apple laptops you can buy.

Score Apple’s 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro in Space Black at nearly $150 off, now $1,350 + more from $919

Amazon is now offering the 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro starting from $1,349.99 shipped. Regularly $1,599, this is nearly $250 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see this model fall to $1,329 for a very brief time, today’s deal is otherwise the lowest we have tracked and a wonderful chance to bring home the higher-end model without paying the extra Apple tax on the 2TB upgrade – that one starts at a drastically more pricey $1,899 right now ($100 off).

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Amazon knocks $200 off all 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs with deals from $1,099, more from $799

While we spotted some notable deals on the previous-generation M2 MacBook Air and the entry-level M3 model for paid Best Buy members this morning at the all-time low, Amazon has now taken just about every 15-inch model back down to some of the lowest prices we have tracked with a solid $200 in savings now live across a range of configurations starting with the 8GB model back down at the $1,099 low or ranging up to the 16GB variant with the 512GB SSD at $1,499 (within $10 of the Amazon low on select colors). Head below to scope out the options in detail.

Again, for folks looking to score the more compact 13-inch model, pricing starts at $899 (also $200 off) and paid My Best Buy members can score one for $849 right now. Those offers join the previous-generation M2 model down at $799 and what might be one of the more interesting deals we have tracked on the lineup yet:

B&H is still offering the 13-inch model with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD down at $1,099. That’s $200 off a configuration you can’t even get from Amazon – you would have to custom configure this setup directly on the Apple site or other official dealers to even get it at full price. This deal, as of right now, is the lowest we have ever tracked on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM.

Best Buy Back to School sale now live: M2 MacBook Air from $799, smart speakers $18, TVs under $400, more

New Soundblade desktop soundbar with sub falls back to $150 all-time low

Workout-ready Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds down to $140 for today only

Spigen’s regularly $60 ArcDock GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station drops to $35

Just about all Apple Watch Series 9 configs are now $100 off once again

Grab yourself, the kids, or grandma Apple’s current iPad 10 while it’s back at $300 in all colors

Burton Goods debuts new full-grain leather cuff Apple Watch Bands, exclusively 25% off for 9to5 readers

Burton Goods Logan Leather Cuff for Apple Watch $75 (Reg. $100)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Compatible with Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch (Sizes: 49, 45, 44, 42mm)

Tapered cuff design for a comfortable and substantial aesthetic.

Full-grain leather

316L Stainless Steel solid-bar hardware for unbreakable durability

Burton Goods Leather Cuff For Apple Watch Ultra $90 (Reg. $120)

Using code 95AW25 at checkout

Designed for Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 and Series 1

Medium to large wrist sizes

Ergonomic cuff design for maximum comfort and movement.

316L Stainless Steel solid bar watch adapters

Also fits Series 9,8,7, 6… of Apple Watch

Compatibility: 49mm, 42, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watches

