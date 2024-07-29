These Apple Intelligence features aren’t in the first iOS 18.1 beta

Apple Intelligence has arrived for beta users today. In the just-released developer beta 1 for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, users who get approved off a wait list can get their hands on Apple’s AI features for the first time.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of Apple Intelligence features that are not available in today’s betas. Here’s what’s missing.

Missing Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1 beta 1

We already knew that Apple Intelligence would include a gradual roll-out over time, with certain features not available at launch.

Today’s beta release includes an even smaller subset of features. Here’s what’s missing from the first Apple Intelligence developer betas:

Image Playground, the AI image generation tool

Genmoji, which uses the Image Playground tech for creating custom emojis

Priority Notifications, the tool to ensure you see the alerts that matter most

Photos feature to remove unwanted objects from images

Some key Siri upgrades like on-screen awareness and in-app actions

ChatGPT integration

Inbox categories in the Apple Mail app

This is a significant list of missing features. So while today’s developer beta provides a first taste of Apple Intelligence, there’s a lot still to come.

The absence of these features today doesn’t mean they won’t make it into the public release of iOS 18.1. However, for now, they’re not ready for testing.

What is available in developer beta 1

The features that are arriving today in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 include:

powerful AI writing tools

the new and improved Siri with a fresh design, ability to maintain context from one request to the next, better understanding when you stumble over your words, and deep knowledge of Apple’s various products

new Mail features including smart reply, email summaries, and priority messages

transcript summaries in supported apps like Apple Notes

natural language search in Photos

and more

Are you downloading the iOS 18.1 beta? Let us know what you think of the Apple Intelligence features.