Apple Intelligence release date: When to expect iOS 18’s AI features to launch

Apple is prepping for one of its biggest software launches ever with iOS 18. A major component of new OS updates for the iPhone, Mac, and iPad is Apple Intelligence. Apple’s suite of AI features are not yet included in the developer or public betas. So when will they arrive?

Here’s when to expect Apple Intelligence to release.

Preview of Apple Intelligence for beta testers: this summer

Apple will release Apple Intelligence as a special preview for beta testers this summer.

The company’s developer website says, “Apple Intelligence will be available in an upcoming beta.” This means an upcoming developer beta of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia will introduce the new AI features.

It’s likely that Apple Intelligence will also come to public beta users, but that remains to be seen. It is possible Apple will want to limit AI to developers initially.

Apple could perhaps bring AI features to the developer beta first, then later in the summer introduce those features to a public beta. Or, of course, both groups might get Apple Intelligence at about the same time.

Either way, the first Apple Intelligence users will gain access this summer.

Public launch of Apple Intelligence: this fall

Apple will release Apple Intelligence publicly to all users this fall as part of iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18.

AI features might be saved for iOS 18.1 rather than the 18.0 release, but either way, fall is the official release date. If Apple Intelligence makes it into the initial iOS 18 release, that means a September launch, but if not it could be October or even November.

Even at its public launch, however, Apple Intelligence will only be available to users who have a compatible device. This includes an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, the upcoming iPhone 16, and Macs and iPads running an M1 chip or later.

Fall launch includes ‘beta’ label

When Apple Intelligence is first released, it will arrive with a ‘beta’ label attached.

What does that mean? Only that Apple knows it will have bugs and issues that still need to be worked out.

Apple has used the ‘beta’ label on other new software features in the past, even when they’re part of a public OS release. The ‘beta’ label does not mean you’ll need to run a beta version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS on your device—only that Apple Intelligence is expected to have quirks.

So if you use Image Playground to create an AI-generated image and get some odd results, or your Genmoji creation goes awry, Apple can point to the ‘beta’ label as a way to reset expectations. The same goes for any writing revisions that are unintentionally laughable.

Apple can retain the ‘beta’ label as a sort of shield against criticism while continuing to refine its AI tools.

Full feature set: releasing throughout late 2024 and into mid-2025

Finally, it’s worth stating that Apple Intelligence won’t be fully complete when it debuts in the fall.

The ‘beta’ label also speaks, in part, to the features set for launch later in 2024 and even into mid-2025.

The new and improved Siri, for example, will gradually receive new features over the year ahead.

Siri’s new design and ChatGPT integration are set to arrive this fall. But its ability to perform new in-app actions, or understand the context of what’s on-screen, aren’t coming until later.

The new Apple Intelligence features in the Mail app will also arrive later. They’re set for iOS 18.1 or 18.2, releasing before 2024 ends. Once they arrive, AI will intelligently sort your inbox into different categories and prioritize the messages that matter most.

It’s possible Apple will push some other Apple Intelligence features until later in 2024 or 2025, but for now at least, these Siri abilities and Mail improvements are what’s confirmed to debut later.

Clearly, Apple plans to be careful with its release strategy for Apple Intelligence. It will release the features slowly, to different waves of users at different times.

If you have a compatible device, though, here’s a summary of when to expect Apple Intelligence to arrive:

This summer for users of the iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 developer beta—and likely the public beta too

for users of the iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and iPadOS 18 developer beta—and likely the public beta too This fall for all other users in the public releases of iOS 18.0 or 18.1, but with a ‘beta’ label

for all other users in the public releases of iOS 18.0 or 18.1, but with a ‘beta’ label The full Apple Intelligence feature set will be added throughout the year ahead, stretching into mid-2025

What are you most excited about with Apple Intelligence? Let us know in the comments.