The iPhone 16 color lineup looks like the best in years

The debut of the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro is now little more than a month away. We have a solid idea of the new features to expect, and recent leaks have even given us a glimpse into the color options Apple’s preparing. Fortunately, they look like some of the best colors iPhone buyers have received in years.

Recent history with iPhone ‘colors’

Apple’s definition of the word ‘color’ was understandably questioned following the debut of last year’s iPhone 15 lineup.

What was wrong with last year’s colors, you ask?

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max came in, essentially, white plus three shades of grey.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus came in five different colors, but several were so subtle they could hardly merit the word ‘color.’

It's crazy how incredibly pale the colours on the #iPhone15 are. These screenshots were taken from MKBHD's latest video.



1. The blue iPhone 15 looks closer to white. The yellow does have a slight tinge of yellow.

2. The blue iPhone 15 next to what seems like a Pixel 7a in white. pic.twitter.com/xMaifCIXne — Harinarayanan p c (@harinarayananpc) September 19, 2023

The iPhone 16 lineup seems set to shift directions in a very good way.

New color coming to iPhone 16 Pro

For starters, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will arrive in a brand new rose option. Reports have indicated it won’t resemble the rose gold of iPhones in the past, but rather sport a new look. The new rose color has even been referred to as ‘bronze,’ giving us a hint of what the titanium-infused pink hue might look like.

The addition of rose joins some other changes to the Pro color options, which are expected to be:

Grey

Rose

Space Black

White

Rose will be the biggest year over year change, replacing the iPhone 15 Pro’s blue option. However, reportedly Apple has subtle changes in store for its other colors too.

Bolder colors for iPhone 16 this year

The more affordable iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will get colors that are way bolder than last year’s iPhone 15 models, as seen with the dummy models above shared by Sonny Dickson.

Here’s the full iPhone 16 and 16 Plus color lineup:

Black

Blue

Green

Pink

White

The color names themselves aren’t too different, with the main exception being that yellow has been dropped in favor of white.

But despite many color names staying the same, the iPhone 16 colors clearly inspire more excitement than last year’s offerings.

What colors are you most excited about this year? What do you plan to buy? Let us know in the comments.