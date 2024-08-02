Hands on with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1, new iPhone 16 colors revealed

Benjamin and Chance spend most of the episode discussing iOS 18.1 with the debut of the first Apple Intelligence beta. That includes the new Writing Tools, notification summaries and Reduce Interruptions focus mode. It also features a new design for Siri, but lacks most of the new Siri functionality set to come later, which seems like an unenforced error.

And in Happy Hour Plus, the duo reflect on their favorite podcast player apps, in light of the recently overhauled Overcast launch. Join at 9to5mac.com/join.

Sponsored by 1Password: Make sure that your family and their data are safe online. Everyone, from children to grandparents, has a digital identity – along with logins and passwords to who-knows-how-many things. Managing these accounts doesn’t have to feel like a chore. 1Password makes it easy to keep your family’s credentials safe online. Try a Free 14 day trial today.

Sponsored by Oracle: Take a free test drive of OCI at oracle.com/HAPPYHOUR

Sponsored by Shopify: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:

Ad-free versions of every episode

Pre- and post-show content

Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com