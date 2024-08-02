 Skip to main content

Hands on with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1, new iPhone 16 colors revealed

Avatar for Seth Kurkowski  | Aug 2 2024 - 1:28 pm PT
0 Comments

Benjamin and Chance spend most of the episode discussing iOS 18.1 with the debut of the first Apple Intelligence beta. That includes the new Writing Tools, notification summaries and Reduce Interruptions focus mode. It also features a new design for Siri, but lacks most of the new Siri functionality set to come later, which seems like an unenforced error.

And in Happy Hour Plus, the duo reflect on their favorite podcast player apps, in light of the recently overhauled Overcast launch. Join at 9to5mac.com/join.

