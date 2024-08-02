Hands on with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1, new iPhone 16 colors revealed

Benjamin and Chance spend most of the episode discussing iOS 18.1 with the debut of the first Apple Intelligence beta. That includes the new Writing Tools, notification summaries and Reduce Interruptions focus mode. It also features a new design for Siri, but lacks most of the new Siri functionality set to come later, which seems like an unenforced error.
And in Happy Hour Plus, the duo reflect on their favorite podcast player apps, in light of the recently overhauled Overcast launch. Join at 9to5mac.com/join.
- Sponsored by 1Password: Make sure that your family and their data are safe online. Everyone, from children to grandparents, has a digital identity – along with logins and passwords to who-knows-how-many things. Managing these accounts doesn’t have to feel like a chore. 1Password makes it easy to keep your family’s credentials safe online. Try a Free 14 day trial today.
- Sponsored by Oracle: Take a free test drive of OCI at oracle.com/HAPPYHOUR
- Sponsored by Shopify: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus
Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Pre- and post-show content
- Monthly bonus episodes
Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- iPhone 16 colors and redesigned camera bump revealed in new image
- New image shows off iPhone 16 Pro colors, including darker Black Titanium
- iOS 18 beta 4: Here’s what’s new
- iOS 18.1 beta 1 now available with first Apple Intelligence features
- Smarter Siri with personal context understanding coming later this year in iOS 18 update
- These Apple Intelligence features aren’t in the first iOS 18.1 beta
- Hands on with Apple Intelligence writing tools in iOS 18.1
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments