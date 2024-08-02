Report: Apple plans to launch two foldable devices in 2026

Apple has tons of new products still coming in 2024. But for analysts and supply chain watchers, the focus is always years out. According to a new report, 2026 will be an especially big year for the company. Apple reportedly plans to launch two distinct foldable devices in 2026: an iPhone and an iPad/Mac hybrid device.

Foldable iPhone and iPad/Mac hybrid targeted for 2026

Rumors about Apple entering the foldables market have been around for years. Recently, however, reports began to get more solid.

In late July, word arrived that Apple had signed a panel supply contract for its first foldable iPhone. The device would have a top-down fold design, similar to a Galaxy Flip. It’s expected to release in late 2026.

Separately, an iPad/MacBook hybrid device has been in development. Call it an all-screen MacBook, or a foldable iPad—either way, the idea is the same. The device would sport an 18.8-inch display when unfolded.

Now, a new report from analyst Jeff Pu indicates that both of these devices are on track for release in 2026.

According to the research report, Pu expects the foldable iPad/Mac hybrid to debut first. It’s currently tracking for release in the second quarter of 2026. The foldable iPhone, he states, will follow in late 2026.

The report contains no other new details on the two devices other than their expected timeframes.

9to5Mac’s Take

A lot can change between now and 2026, but if these timelines hold true, Apple will be introducing radical changes to its product line in a short period of time.

It’s understandable why the iPad/Mac hybrid would debut with Apple’s first foldable display. Although all three products are wildly successful, the iPhone ships at a scale that’s far beyond any other Apple product. Prepping foldable displays in smaller quantities initially seems a safer bet for the company.

In any case, 2026 looks set to be the year of the foldable.

