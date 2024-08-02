 Skip to main content

Report: Apple plans to launch two foldable devices in 2026

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 2 2024 - 10:14 am PT
15 Comments
Foldable iPhone

Apple has tons of new products still coming in 2024. But for analysts and supply chain watchers, the focus is always years out. According to a new report, 2026 will be an especially big year for the company. Apple reportedly plans to launch two distinct foldable devices in 2026: an iPhone and an iPad/Mac hybrid device.

Foldable iPhone and iPad/Mac hybrid targeted for 2026

Rumors about Apple entering the foldables market have been around for years. Recently, however, reports began to get more solid.

In late July, word arrived that Apple had signed a panel supply contract for its first foldable iPhone. The device would have a top-down fold design, similar to a Galaxy Flip. It’s expected to release in late 2026.

Separately, an iPad/MacBook hybrid device has been in development. Call it an all-screen MacBook, or a foldable iPad—either way, the idea is the same. The device would sport an 18.8-inch display when unfolded.

Now, a new report from analyst Jeff Pu indicates that both of these devices are on track for release in 2026.

According to the research report, Pu expects the foldable iPad/Mac hybrid to debut first. It’s currently tracking for release in the second quarter of 2026. The foldable iPhone, he states, will follow in late 2026.

The report contains no other new details on the two devices other than their expected timeframes.

9to5Mac’s Take

Top comment by Tim

Liked by 0 people

That combo iPad/Mac foldable will likely cost more than buying an iPad AND a MacBook. So I can understand why Apple wouldn't mind offering it. No real loss for them in that scenario.

View all comments

A lot can change between now and 2026, but if these timelines hold true, Apple will be introducing radical changes to its product line in a short period of time.

It’s understandable why the iPad/Mac hybrid would debut with Apple’s first foldable display. Although all three products are wildly successful, the iPhone ships at a scale that’s far beyond any other Apple product. Prepping foldable displays in smaller quantities initially seems a safer bet for the company.

In any case, 2026 looks set to be the year of the foldable.

Are you excited about foldable Apple devices? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Foldable iPhone

Foldable iPhone
foldable

foldable

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications