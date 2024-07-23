Report: Foldable iPhone is coming in 2026 with top-down fold design

The first foldable iPhone is reportedly in the works for a 2026 debut, according to a new story from Digitimes. This would mark Apple’s first entry into foldable display technology and a major evolution for the iPhone. Here are the details.

New details on Apple’s first foldable iPhone

This week has brought rumors of 2025’s iPhone 17 lineup, including the possibility of the first iPhone Ultra model. We are also gearing up for the September launch of the iPhone 16.

But today, a new report looks ahead to Apple’s iPhone plans for 2026, which could bring similarly radical change.

Daniel Chiang and Jack Wu write for Digitimes:

According to reports from Korean media outlets Hankooki and ET News, sources close to Apple indicate that the company has been conducting R&D on a top-down folding smartphone since 2024. The unfolded device is expected to have dimensions similar to existing iPhones. […] In recent years, Apple has been securing patents related to foldable products. Rumors suggest that in 2024, Apple formally began R&D and signed a panel supply contract with Samsung Display (SDC). Given Apple’s typical two-year development cycle for new products, a 2026 launch is thus predicted.

There are several key details included here on Apple’s first foldable iPhone:

it is set to include a top-down folding design, so more like a Samsung Galaxy Flip and less like a Galaxy Fold

it will carry dimensions similar to existing iPhone models, presumably when unfolded

Apple may have already signed a panel supply contract with Samsung for the device

There have been rumors off and on in the past about Apple developing a foldable iPhone. But until now, reports indicated the company was focusing on other devices for its first foldable-screen devices. This includes an M5 MacBook with a foldable display, and a foldable iPad. Now, it seems that the iPhone may get first priority.

Initially, it was speculated that Apple would first launch a foldable iPad to gauge market reaction and accumulate sales experience before introducing the technology to its primary product, the iPhone. However, due to challenges encountered in the Chinese smartphone market, Apple has reportedly adjusted its plans and may introduce the iPhone as its first foldable product.

iPhone sales in China have been a source of special attention in recent Apple quarterly earnings. As it struggles in a market where foldable smartphones are more commonplace, it makes sense that Apple might want to push forward its plans for a foldable iPhone.

9to5Mac’s Take

The iPhone being the first device to employ foldable display technology is a bigger risk for the company. It would be easier to deploy new tech at a smaller scale, such as with a foldable Mac or iPad.

There is still a big possibility the foldable iPhone will get delayed until 2027 or later. However, the motivating factor of China sales may mean we get to see it sooner than we initially thought.

Are you interested in buying a foldable iPhone? Let us know in the comments.