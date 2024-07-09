These are the new Apple products coming this fall 2024

We’re halfway through 2024, but most of Apple’s product launches for the year are still ahead. Summer tends to be quiet season for new products, but Apple is gearing up for a big fall starting in September.

Here are all the new Apple products launching this fall.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The flagship iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are set to offer big upgrades over last year’s models. Here’s the expected highlights list:

larger displays than ever, at 6.3 inches for the Pro model and 6.9 inches on the Pro Max, up from last year’s 6.1 and 6.7

a dedicated hardware button for controlling the camera

camera upgrades that include a better Ultra Wide camera, improved low light performance, and a 5x optical zoom

A18 Pro chip built for AI thanks to its supercharged Neural Engine

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

Unlike the Pro versions, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will have the same display sizes as last year’s models. In a change from recent history though, the 16 and 16 Plus may receive the same A18 Pro chip found in the Pro and Pro Max models. Or perhaps, for the first time, we’ll see two new iPhone chips debut: an A18 for the lower end models, and the A18 Pro in the high-end. Another feature expected to come to all 16 models is the hardware button for camera features, often called the ‘capture button.’ Expect other camera improvements and new color options for the standard 16 and 16 Plus, with iOS 18’s AI features billed as a main selling point.

AirPods 4

Apple is planning to launch not one, but two separate tiers of AirPods 4 models. These two models will provide a lower priced version and a more premium option, with both the AirPods 2 and 3 expected to be removed from Apple’s lineup. Both AirPods 4 models will feature USB-C charging cases and an updated stem design that looks like a blend between AirPods Pro and AirPods 3. Noise cancellation is said to be exclusive to the higher-end model, as well as Find My support.

AirPods Max 2

Finally, AirPods Max are set to receive an update this fall. AirPods Max 2 will switch from Lightning to USB-C charging, and will likely gain several of the features currently exclusive to AirPods Pro 2, such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Audio.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple is going big with the new Apple Watch Series 10, with the two standard sizes both being increased. The smaller Watch will be about the size of the current larger model, while the larger option grows to match the Ultra’s screen size. The device’s case is also slimming down, and it will boast a more powerful chip that could lay the groundwork for Apple Intelligence in the future. Health sensors for detecting hypertension and sleep apnea are also possibilities.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra has proven a hit for the company, with annual updates offered since its 2022 debut. Not much is known about this year’s Apple Watch Ultra 3. It is certain to at least match the new capabilities of the Series 10 models, including a faster chip that’s better equipped for AI, and possibly new health sensors. One selling point that would win us over is a space black titanium option.

M4 MacBook Pro

The iPad Pro’s exclusive run as the only Apple device with an M4 chip is coming to an end soon. This fall Apple is expected to ship new MacBook Pro models that feature the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. Don’t expect a major redesign of the computers’ form factor, with the M4 being the highlight this year.

iPad mini 7

The iPad mini hasn’t been updated since 2021, but that drought seems set to end soon. Following an iPad-free 2023, Apple is expected to update its entire iPad lineup this year, including the mini. Expect to see an upgraded display with no more jelly scrolling and a revised chip. Perhaps the iPad mini will even move to an M-class chip for compatibility with Apple Intelligence features.

iPad 11th gen

To complete its mission of updating the full iPad lineup this year, Apple will also ship a new base-model iPad. Little is known about this new device, but expect a newer, more powerful chip, perhaps some Apple Pencil enhancements, but nothing in the way of a major hardware redesign.

Maybe: M4 Mac mini and iMac

Both the Mac mini and iMac are rumored to gain the M4 chip either in late 2024 or early 2025. Our bet? We’ll see a new Mac mini alongside the new MacBook Pro in 2024, and the iMac will get its update in early 2025 alongside new MacBook Airs.

Wild Cards: Apple TV 4K, HomePod with display, and more

There have been rumors off and on about new home devices in the works at Apple, possibly with a 2024 release date. One is an updated Apple TV 4K with a better chip, another is a HomePod revision with an LCD display on top. Neither update is likely to make waves, nor will they bring Apple Intelligence compatibility, but we’ll have to wait and see what Apple has in store.