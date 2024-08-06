Blackmagic, the company behind the renowned DaVinci Resolve video editing software, launched the “Blackmagic Camera” app for iPhone last year, which provides manual controls for professionals filming with their iPhone. This week, Blackmagic Camera was updated to version 2.0 – and in addition to new features, the app now has an iPad version.

What’s new with Blackmagic Camera 2.0

The Blackmagic Camera app for iOS is inspired by the interface of Blackmagic’s own cameras. It provides many manual controls such as shutter speed, ISO, white balance, and tint. Users can also easily switch between different lenses, frame-per-second options, stabilization levels, and focus adjustments.

Blackmagic Camera 2.0 update brings multiple new features. It now supports controlling multiple phones remotely, allowing users to monitor and control their captures from a single device. HD captures are now possible at 100fps on iPhone 15 Pro, enhancing the visual quality of videos.

Another notable improvement is the introduction of a new Select All option when managing clips, making it easier to edit and share multiple videos simultaneously. Additionally, the update includes general performance and stability improvements, ensuring a smoother and more reliable user experience.

But of course, the most notable change is support for iPadOS for the first time. This means that users can now take advantage of the iPad’s large screen and cameras to shoot with Blackmagic Camera.

Blackmagic Camera unlocks the power of your iPhone and iPad by adding digital film camera controls and operating systems! Now you can create the same cinematic ‘look’ as Hollywood feature films. You get the same intuitive and user friendly interface as Blackmagic Design’s award winning cameras. So it’s just like using a professional digital film camera!

Try it now for free

Blackmagic Camera is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone XR or later running iOS 16 or later. Keep in mind that some features (such as the Log color profile) are only available for specific iPhone models due to hardware limitations.

Of course, since the app was developed by Blackmagic, it integrates seamlessly with DaVinci Resolve and Blackmagic Cloud, so you can sync your videos directly with these apps.

Read also: