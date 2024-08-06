 Skip to main content

iOS 17.6.1 coming soon for iPhone users

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 6 2024 - 9:16 am PT
iOS 17.6

While much attention is focused on iOS 18 and iOS 18.1, the vast majority of iPhone users are still running iOS 17. For those iPhone users, Apple is prepping an iOS 17.6.1 update that will likely be released soon.

The information was shared on social media by a private account with a strong track record. The account has previously shared details about upcoming iOS software updates on multiple different occasions. According to the account, iOS 17.6.1 will have the build number 21G93.

It’s not out of the question that iOS 17.6.1 ends up getting scrapped before it’s actually released. Last month, we expected Apple to release iOS 17.5.2 for iPhone users, but this update ended up being canceled. Apple instead shifted its focus to releasing iOS 17.6 a few weeks later.

iOS 17.6 was a minor update for iPhone. The update included a number of bug fixes and security improvements. It also introduced a new “Catch Up” feature in the TV app, which uses machine learning to generate a series of clips of highlights for MLS matches.

There’s no word on what will be new with iOS 17.6.1, but don’t expect it to be a very exciting update. The update will almost certainly focus on bug fixes and other small improvements.

Meanwhile, iOS 18 is expected to be released in September, followed by iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence features in October.

Are you running the iOS 18 or iOS 18.1 beta? Or have you stuck with iOS 17 for the time being? Let us know down in the comments.

