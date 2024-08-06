 Skip to main content

Multitasking with ChatGPT on the Mac just got a lot better

Zac Hall  | Aug 6 2024
OpenAI has released a new update to its ChatGPT app for the Mac. The new version makes multitasking with ChatGPT and other apps simultaneously much easier.

As OpenAI puts it:

The desktop app for macOS now gives you side-by-side access to ChatGPT. Use Option + Space to open a companion window, which stays in front so you can use it more easily when working with other apps.

What exactly does that mean? Previously, Option + Space opened an Apple Spotlight-like text entry prompt that let you type or upload files to ChatGPT from any app.

The keyboard shortcut was great for instantly accessing ChatGPT from the app you’re already in, but it made ChatGPT the window in focus once you hit return.

Starting with the new version released today, Option + Space invokes the same quick prompt overlay, only now it creates a mini ChatGPT window that appears next to the app you’re already using.

This change is especially nice as the prior way meant more window switching, especially on smaller displays. The new mini view can be expanded to the full window, but you no longer default to the full window.

If you’re a ChatGPT user on the Mac, check for the new update and give the new action a try.

