Mercury Weather gets new widget and extra data provider with its latest update

Filipe Espósito  | Aug 7 2024
Mercury Weather gets new widget and extra data provider with its latest update

As I once wrote here on 9to5Mac, Mercury is an elegant weather app for Apple devices for those looking for an alternative to the native iOS Weather app. The developers behind the app have just released a major update to it, which adds things like a new widget and an extra weather data provider.

What’s new with Mercury Weather 2.5

The first version of Mercury already allowed users to choose between Apple Weather and OpenWeather as the data provider. With version 2.5 released today, users can also choose Foreca as their weather forecast data provider.

“We added a new weather data provider. Welcome Foreca! Foreca is consistently one of the best-performing weather data providers in the world, and now they’re an option in Mercury. In fact, they’re the default dynamic option for most locations worldwide,” the developers said.

Another new feature is the ability to see the precipitation amount, UV, or wind and gust right in the hourly chart. Users can also tap and hold any hour to show more details. This extra data is also available in a new Mercury Weather widget.

Other improvements include better weather warnings and overall tweaks across the app.

“Weather warnings got some love, too. Weather warnings in the main card are now prioritized by severity, and expired warnings get de-prioritized immediately. The weather warning list also shows relative dates next to the warnings. No more pesky mental time and date math!”

You can download Mercury Weather for free on the App Store. However, some features such as adding multiple locations require a subscription which starts at $2.99 per month. There are also lifetime licenses available for individuals and families.

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

