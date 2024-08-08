Sequoia screen recording nags, iOS 18 Photos app changes, Apple Arcade woes

Benjamin and Chance give their feedback on the new features unveiled in iOS 18 beta 5, including Distraction Control and significant Photos app design changes. Apple oversteps the mark with screen recording permission dialogs in macOS Sequoia, the DOJ wins their antitrust case against Google, game developers report frustrations with Apple Arcade, and more.
