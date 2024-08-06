New SpongeBob SquarePants Environment comes to Apple Vision Pro

Paramount Plus is rolling out a new SpongeBob SquarePants-themed Environment for Apple Vision Pro users today. The new immersive experience, which also includes a jellyfish interactive game, takes Vision Pro users underwater and straight to Bikini Bottom. And it’s all in honor of 25 years of SpongeBob SquarePants.

As first reported by TechRadar, the Paramount Plus Environment is available to subscribers starting today. Daniel Reich, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Product and Design at Paramount Plus, told TechRadar’s Jake Krol:

“It’s been an exciting creative process bringing SpongeBob’s Bikini Bottom to life and providing a truly unique, interactive streaming experience for our subscribers and the show’s loyal fan base.”

In addition to the Bikini Bottom Environment itself, the experience also includes an interactive game where you can catch jellyfish. Once you start the game, you simply look at jellyfish as they move around the Environment, then tap your fingers together to “catch” them with a net.

This new SpongeBob SquarePants Environment for Paramount Plus comes a day after Disney+ rolled out a new Iceland Environment in collaboration with National Geographic. Apple also recently launched a new Lake Vrangla Environment for Apple Vision Pro, and there’s a new Bora Bora option coming this fall with visionOS 2.

And as I wrote in my coverage of the new Disney+ Environment yesterday:

Disney+’s robust set of immersive Environments is a great example of why third-party apps should be able to “donate” their Environments to visionOS itself. Currently, Disney+ Environments can only be used in the Disney+ app. My hope is that one day you’ll be able to use Disney+ Environments anywhere in visionOS, just like you can the Environments made by Apple itself.

Here’s a video look at the new SpongeBob SquarePants experience in the Paramount Plus app, including the Environment itself and the game: