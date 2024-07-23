 Skip to main content

New Lake Vrangla Environment rolling out now to Apple Vision Pro users

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 23 2024 - 12:33 pm PT
Apple is rolling out a new Environment for Apple Vision Pro today. The new Lake Vrangla Environment transports Vision Pro users to Norway. It’s available for all Vision Pro users starting today, rolling out as an over-the-air download.

The new Lake Vrangla Environment is available to all users, including those running visionOS 1 and the visionOS 2 beta. As it rolls out, you can download it from the Environments tab of the Home View.

This launch comes after Apple announced that the Bora Bora Environment will be available as part of visionOS 2 later this year.

Here’s a look at the new Lake Vrangla Environment on Apple Vision Pro:

