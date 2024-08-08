Ted Lasso creator says season 4’s fate lies with one person, and it’s not him

Ted Lasso season 3 wrapped up in 2023, and still there’s no concrete word on a potential season 4 and beyond. The strong ensemble cast could perfectly support spin-off series, too. So what’s the hold up?

According to the series’ co-creator, Bill Lawrence, all future Lasso projects are on hold until one key person gives the word.

Everyone on board for more Lasso, except the man himself

Steve Weintraub at Collider recently interviewed Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence about the future of the beloved series.

Amid the endless ‘will they’ or ‘won’t they’ speculation surrounding future Lasso projects, the interview revealed that the series’ fate rests entirely in one person’s hands.

Here’s what Lawrence had to say:

Whatever Jason [Sudeikis] feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it…Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It’s a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.

It seems that everyone is on board for more Ted Lasso except, perhaps, for the man behind Lasso himself: Jason Sudeikis.

It’s at least encouraging for Lawrence to so enthusiastically affirm that he would jump at the chance to continue the series, provided Sudeikis gives the go-ahead. Lawrence currently has multiple other Apple TV+ series keeping him busy.

Season 2 of the excellent Shrinking is expected in October, while a brand new series, the Vince Vaughn-starring Bad Monkey, arrives next week.

It should also be seen as a good sign that the possibility of more Ted Lasso is still being very much kept alive. In fact, the cast and crew’s enthusiasm about continuing to explore this world may mean it’s likely we’ll see at least spin-offs in the future. Sudeikis may not be ready, and he may not ever be ready for a proper season 4.

But depriving the world of the continued adventures of Rebecca, Roy, and the rest of the gang? Surely that can’t go on for long. Here’s hoping.

Do you think Ted Lasso should get a season 4, or be left alone? What about spin-off series?