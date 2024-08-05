Shrinking season 2 release date revealed for Apple TV+ [U]

One of the best shows on Apple TV+ is about to get a second season. Ted Lasso creator’s other TV+ show, Shrinking, will debut its sophomore season very soon—and core cast members including Harrison Ford are all returning.

New season of Shrinking coming this fall

Update: The video announcing the release date has been pulled from YouTube, indicating either that the date is not yet final, or it was not yet ready for sharing.

Ted Lasso’s return may be in limbo, but it’s going to be a big fall nonetheless for Apple TV+ comedies from the show’s creator, Bill Lawrence.

Shrinking, the comedic series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, returns for its second season on Wednesday, October 16.

Here’s the teaser announcement video, which demonstrates Ford’s comedic brilliance as he delivers a tiny line of dialogue—“Yeah”—in a way no one else could:

https://youtu.be/KNAppxBJ50k?si=HrTFVxGgiAc2fgH4

For those unfamiliar with the Apple TV+ series, Shrinking “follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.”

Shrinking is one of my absolute favorite TV+ series, so I highly recommend checking it out if you haven’t yet.

Another comedy from Ted Lasso creator releasing soon

To tide viewers over until October, another Bill Lawrence show is coming to TV+ in the next couple weeks. The new series Bad Monkey, led by Vince Vaughn, will debut its first season on August 14.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be a strong rest of the year for Apple TV+ content. Between Bad Monkey, Slow Horses season 4, Silo season 2, and now Shrinking season 2—plus a lot more still coming—there are plenty of new and returning favorites to keep viewers happy. These shows also help make the wait until Severance returns in early 2025 just a little bit easier to bear.

